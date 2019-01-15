Army of the Orient | Thessaloniki | January 16

As part of its ongoing exhibition of drawings, maps and watercolors executed by amateur artist soldiers of the Allied Army of the Orient posted to Thessaloniki during the Great War (1914-18), the Teloglion Foundation will also screen related footage from the film archives of the French Ministry of Defense on Wednesday, January 16. The event, which will include an introduction by Aristotle University history professor Yiannis Mourelos (in Greek), starts at 7 p.m.



Teloglion Fine Arts Foundation, 159A Aghiou Dimitriou, tel 2310.247.111, www.teloglion.gr