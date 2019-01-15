Maria Bourbou | Athens | January 16 - February 5

In “Surface,” a show at the Hellenic American Union in Athens, Maria Bourbou presents photographs of natural landscapes in an oversized black-and-white format that endows them with an almost metaphysical quality. The exhibition is organized in cooperation with the Hellenic American College (HAEC), with the support of the Embassy of Luxembourg, and opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from noon to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.



Hellenic American Union, 22 Massalias, Kolonaki, tel 210.368.0052, www.hau.gr