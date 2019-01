Greek Women | Athens | To April 30

In “Studios in Time,” the Frissiras Museum presents selected work by 10 distinguished women artists – Antigoni Kavvatha, Marigo Kassi, Pelagia Kyriazi, Aphrodite Liti, Eva Mela, Eleni Moraiti, Vally Nomidou, Spiridoula Politi, Despina Tsakni and Mary Christea – selected for the continuity of their oeuvre and for their influence on the contemporary Greek art scene. Opening hours are Wednesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission costs 6 euros.



Frissiras Museum, 3 Monis Asteriou, Plaka, tel 210.323.4678, www.frissirasmuseum.com