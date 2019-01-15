NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
KINAL chief renews call for early elections

Politics

The leader of the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Gennimata, on Tuesday described former defense minister Panos Kammenos’s departure from the SYRIZA-led coalition as a premeditated farce, while renewing her call for early elections.

“For us you are a minority government. No, we do not have trust in you,” Gennimata told lawmakers on the eve of a confidence vote.

“After all that happened on Sunday you should have called a snap election. Only elections can give an answer and put an end to what we are going through, and douse allegations of horse-trading,” Gennimata said.

“But you are too afraid of what will come out of the ballot box,” she said.

