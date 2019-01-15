KINAL chief renews call for early elections

The leader of the centrist Movement for Change (KINAL), Fofi Gennimata, on Tuesday described former defense minister Panos Kammenos’s departure from the SYRIZA-led coalition as a premeditated farce, while renewing her call for early elections.



“For us you are a minority government. No, we do not have trust in you,” Gennimata told lawmakers on the eve of a confidence vote.



“After all that happened on Sunday you should have called a snap election. Only elections can give an answer and put an end to what we are going through, and douse allegations of horse-trading,” Gennimata said.



“But you are too afraid of what will come out of the ballot box,” she said.