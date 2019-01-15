Two charged over fatal prison stabbing

Two inmates appeared before a prosecutor on Tuesday, under tight security, over the murder of fellow inmate 36-year-old Albanian national, Arber Bako, in Korydallos Prison in Athens on Monday.



The two suspects, a 33-year-old Albanian and a 24-year-old Greek, are charged with murder and illegal arms possession.



Bako was in Korydallos after being transferred from Domokos Prison in central Greece for the trial into the murder of lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in Athens in October 2017.



The 33-year-old has also been charged with instigating the Zafeiropoulos murder, and police sources said that he had an altercation with Bako – most likely over the case, whose trial begins on Wednesday.



As he left the court on Tuesday, the 33-year-old said that he should never have been implicated in the Zafeiropoulos murder.