Medicine recalled over cancer fears

The National Organization for Medicine (EOF) has ordered the recall of certain batches of the medicine Lucidel, which is used to treat hypertension, after tests indicated that it could have carcinogenic repercussions.



The announcement concerns 150-gram packets of Lucidel with the batch number 181247 and the expiry date 06/2020, as well as 300 gr packets with the batch number 181260 and the same expiry date, with the batch number 181277 and expiry date 06/2020, and with the batch number 181390 and expiry date 07/2020.