Public servants to strike in solidarity with teachers

Civil servants are to walk off the job on Thursday in a 24-hour strike called by their umbrella union, ADEDY, to express solidarity with teachers who have staged a series of protests over the past week against government plans to make changes to the system of public sector hirings.



Teachers argue that Education Ministry reforms currently under public consultation foresee changes that would be unfair to those with years of experience and are also demanding the creation of additional permanent positions.



ADEDY called on all public sector workers and supporters to join a protest rally outside Parliament at 11 a.m. on Thursday.