FYROM foreign ministry dismisses Russian criticism of name deal

The Foreign Ministry of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Tuesday dismissed Moscow’s criticism of the deal to resolve the name dispute between Athens and Skopje.



“The Prespes agreement does not interfere with the interests of third countries,” the ministry said in a statement.



It said Moscow’s reaction undermined a genuine political process aimed at building confidence and friendship between the two Balkan neighbors.



In a statement on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the deal was a Western plot to draw the Balkan country into the NATO security alliance.



Athens reacted to the statement later Monday saying it was tantamount to meddling in Greece’s affairs.