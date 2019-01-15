Jumbo sales rise 7.6 pct in H2 2018

Toy and homeware retailer Jumbo on Tuesday reported group sales of 476.7 million euros in the July-December 2018 period, up 7.6 percent on the same period in 2017.



This was mainly thanks to the 30 percent jump in sales in Romania and the 9 percent increase in Bulgaria, while sales rose 1 percent in Greece and 2 percent in Cyprus.



Jumbo has opened two new stores in Romania since fall 2018, taking its total in the country to 12.



In April 2019 it is set to open a 13th, in Braila, eastern Romania, covering some 12,000 square meters.