Jumbo sales rise 7.6 pct in H2 2018
Online
Toy and homeware retailer Jumbo on Tuesday reported group sales of 476.7 million euros in the July-December 2018 period, up 7.6 percent on the same period in 2017.
Toy and homeware retailer Jumbo on Tuesday reported group sales of 476.7 million euros in the July-December 2018 period, up 7.6 percent on the same period in 2017.
This was mainly thanks to the 30 percent jump in sales in Romania and the 9 percent increase in Bulgaria, while sales rose 1 percent in Greece and 2 percent in Cyprus.
Jumbo has opened two new stores in Romania since fall 2018, taking its total in the country to 12.
In April 2019 it is set to open a 13th, in Braila, eastern Romania, covering some 12,000 square meters.