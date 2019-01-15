ATHEX: Banks index gives up over 12 percent in four sessions

In a trading session that bore close resemblance to that on Monday, stocks spent all day in the red on Tuesday, led by the credit sector, and with the benchmark’s losses being contained during the closing auctions. The difference was that Tuesday’s turnover was twice that seen on Monday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 622.78 points, shedding 1.13 percent from Monday’s 629.88 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.22 percent to 1,656.86 points.



The banks index fell another 5.06 percent, taking its total losses to over 12.2 percent in the last four sessions. National shrank 7.41 percent, Alpha conceded 6.25 percent, Piraeus decreased 3.55 percent and Eurobank gave up 1.92 percent. Sarantis rose 3.13 percent and Mytilineos grew 2.67 percent.

In total 34 stocks posted gains, 58 took losses and 26 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 50.6 million euros, the highest in the last five sessions, up from Monday’s 24.7 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.10 percent to close at 64.55 points.