European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Pierre Moscovici is on Wednesday expected to convey to Athens the growing concern in Brussels, as Greece’s creditors see no progress in the implementation of the country’s post-bailout commitments.

Moscovici is visiting Athens on Wednesday and will meet with the prime minister and the finance minister, among others; he is expected to reflect the worries expressed by the Commission’s chief representative on Greece, Declan Costello, in a letter earlier this month, outlining the 46 pending issues for the completion of the 16 prior actions required for the second inspection that starts next week.

A similar warning arrived on Tuesday from the head of the Euro Working Group, Hans Vijlbrief, who confirmed the risk that the eurozone central banks will not return their profits from holding Greek bonds (SMPs and ANFAs) to Athens.