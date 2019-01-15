October construction figures head higher

Construction activity retained its rising course in October, according to the figures issued by the Hellenic Statistical Authority on Tuesday.

Across the country 1,595 building permits were issued, up 23.4 percent on October 2017, corresponding to 408,500 square meters of surface area – an increase of 26 percent year-on-year – and 1.92 million cubic meters of volume, which is 22 percent more than a year earlier.

For the first 10 months of 2018, permits increased 11 percent, surface area expanded 20.1 percent and volume grew 17.9 percent on an annual basis.