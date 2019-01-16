City of Athens opens heated spaces to homeless

With temperatures plummeting across the country, Athens City Hall on Tuesday opened two heated venues for the homeless to shelter from the cold temperatures.



The shelters are in Kolonos and Ambelokipi.

Meanwhile, staff at the central municipal center for the capital’s homeless have stepped up street work, distributing blankets, snacks and hot drinks to destitutes, City Hall officials said.



People in need can call the help number 1595 for information.