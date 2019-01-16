NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

City of Athens opens heated spaces to homeless

TAGS: Weather, Community, Athens

With temperatures plummeting across the country, Athens City Hall on Tuesday opened two heated venues for the homeless to shelter from the cold temperatures.

The shelters are in Kolonos and Ambelokipi.

Meanwhile, staff at the central municipal center for the capital’s homeless have stepped up street work, distributing blankets, snacks and hot drinks to destitutes, City Hall officials said.

People in need can call the help number 1595 for information.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 