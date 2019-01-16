Lavrov: Russia questions legitimacy of move to change FYROM's name

Russia has questions about the legitimacy of the process to change the name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

FYROM's parliament passed an amendment to the constitution on Friday to rename the country "Republic of North Macedonia," under an agreement with Greece to put an end to a 27-year-old dispute between the neighboring countries.

Resolution of the name issue could unblock FYROM's bids to join NATO and the European Union.