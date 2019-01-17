Civil servants walk out in support of teachers

Public services will be disrupted on Thursday, and state schools closed, as the country’s umbrella union representing civil servants, ADEDY, is holding a 24-hour walkout to express solidarity with teachers protesting government plans to change the system of public sector hirings.

Teachers argue that planned reforms would be unfair to those with years of experience and are also demanding the creation of additional permanent positions.

A protest rally is to begin outside Parliament at 11 a.m.