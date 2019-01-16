Patient dies in Zakynthos while waiting for bed in ICU

A man died in the Pathology clinic of a hospital in the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Wednesday while waiting for 10 days for a place to open in an intensive care unit around the country, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



The hospital's ICU was completed in 2012 but lacks the specialized personnel to staff it, which means patients who need such care have to be transferred to other hospitals in Greece.



The union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) has repeatedly lambasted the lack of staff in ICUs, saying many patients remain in waiting lists for days before a bed is found.