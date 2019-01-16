ANEL leader accuses former MPs of making deal to keep cabinet posts

Independent Greeks (ANEL) leader Panos Kammenos accused former party MPs of exchanging their support for the government in a no-confidence vote for their cabinet positions, during a speech in a parliamentary debate on the motion on Wednesday.



“They chose the ministerial position for a vote of confidence,” he told lawmakers, adding he will vote against the government.



Kammenos, who left the government coalition last weekend, said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had told him the Prespes accord signed between Athens and Skopje would be brought to Parliament after the elections.



“In the agreement we made with the prime minister it was clear we would not agree in a solution that would include the term Macedonia,” he said.