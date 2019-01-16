Police probing death of man with gunshot wound

Greek police on Wednesday were investigating whether a man who was brought to Hygeia hospital in northern Athens with a bullet wound in his back and pronounced dead was involved in a shooting incident in a nearby district.



According to police, one of its officers reported earlier in the day that he saw three suspects trying to push a woman into a car in Kato Kifissia.



The officer, who was off-duty when the incident occurred, said he yelled at them to stop, identifying himself as a policeman, but they shoved the woman inside the vehicle and sped off.



He said he chased them on his motorcycle until the suspects eventually abandoned the woman at a street corner.



He continued the chase and he fired at the tires of their car to stop them. He said the suspects managed to escape.