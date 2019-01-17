Dumping at new landfill halted after clashes

The test run of the new landfill in the village of Grammatiko in the municipality of Marathon, northeastern Attica, will be temporarily halted after clashes on Tuesday between police and local residents opposed to its operation.

Police reportedly called on ESDNA, the local government body responsible for waste management, to stop routes to the landfill until there is a de-escalation of tension, and to give it time to come up with a reliable plan to protect the facility and incoming garbage trucks.

On Tuesday, residents of Grammatiko stopped the trial run of the landfill before its official launch by setting up barricades with their cars to stop trucks from reaching the location.

The police were notified and, shortly afterward, two Crime Prevention and Suppression Team (OPKE) jeeps arrived, but they came under a hail of rocks hurled by the protesters. One officer suffered a leg injury while a garbage truck and a police car sustained damage.

On Monday, the Marathon municipal council called on the local community to oppose the dump’s operation and also decided to set aside funds to provide legal assistance to any residents who might be arrested during demonstrations against the landfill.