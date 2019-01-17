Despite plummeting temperatures, arrivals of migrants from Turkey through the Evros border region in northeastern Greece are at a high level for the time of the year, as smugglers are reportedly constantly finding new entry routes.

Some 870 migrants were arrested for illegally entering the country in December 2018. The number of arrests in December 2017 was 502.

Moreover, police sources have also described as “worrisome” the fact that there have been four separate cases of boats with Afghan nationals arriving at the northern port city of Alexandroupoli in the last two months.

Sources also said that the increase in the number of guards stationed in the Evros border region has also led to an increase in arrests of human traffickers – 38 in December alone. According to reports, there has also been an increase in the number of Turkish nationals crossing through Evros and asking for asylum in Greece.

At the same time, migrant flows to the islands continue unabated this week, with some 207 arrivals on the Greek islands since Monday.