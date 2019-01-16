Tsipras says he took the risk to seek 'clear solutions'

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended on Wednesday his decision to call for a no-confidence vote on the government, saying he aimed at seeking “clear solutions” ahead of the legislation his government intends to bring to Parliament in the coming months.



“Fully aware of the historic moment, I called for a confidence motion. I took the risk, having the political courage to seek clear solutions from my until recently coalition partner and the entire Parliament,” he told lawmakers in a heated debate, adding that supporting the government would be a vote in favor of stability.



Tsipras rejected the accusations by main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis who claimed that the breakup of the SYRIZA-ANEL coalition was staged, saying lawmakers vote according to their conscience on major political issues.



“They are not soldiers,” he said and accused Mitsotakis of being “unable to adapt to reality.”