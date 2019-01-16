Mitsotakis: Whoever supports gov't, approves 'shipwreck' of past four years

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis launched his attack against the government during a debate on a no-confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday night, warning that whoever supports the government is condoning its actions in the past four years and supports the “Macedonian ethnicity” as included in the Prespes name deal.



“Everyone knows what is really at stake. Whoever votes 'yes' today, approves in full the shipwreck the country has become in the past four years. The great political deceit that led Tsipras to power,” he said and continued: “Whoever votes 'yes,' opens the way to the so-called Macedonian ethnicity and language, as stated in the Prespes accord.”



Mitsotakis reiterated his call for general elections, saying people's response through the ballot box will be “devastating” for the government.