Suspect questioned over threats to politician backing Prespes deal

Police in Athens were on Thursday questioning a suspect in connection with threats issued against a politician who had publicly stated that they would back Greece's name accord with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

No details were released regarding the man's identity, though some local media suggested that he is 40 years old and belongs to the far-right.

Authorities are questioning the man particularly with regards to threats made against a former lawmaker for centrist To Potami, Spyros Danellis, and his family.

Threats were also made this week against Costas Zouraris from Independent Greeks and Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Katerina Papacosta, an independent.



A 63-year-old retired sailor accused of threatening Papacosta, meanwhile, was released from pretrial custody on Thursday. He is said to have sent the deputy minister messages on her cellphone, one of which said "Goudi is coming," referring to the Athens suburb where six officials convicted for high treason by a tribunal of the junta regime were executed in 1922.



The 63-year-old reportedly admitted to sending the messages, but said he they did not constitute threats.