Order of Saint Andrew to host call-in on autocephaly of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church

The Order of Saint Andrew, Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, will host a nationwide call-in virtual town meeting on the issue of the autocephaly of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the responsibilities of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, on Saturday January 26.



The principal speaker at the event will be Metropolitan Emmanuel of France. Also speaking will be the Nicholas E. Denysenko, a professor of theology at Valparaiso University who specializes in liturgical theology and Orthodox Christianity. Vera Shevzov, a professor of Religion, Russian, East European and Eurasia Studies at Smith College, rounds out the speaker roster.



The panel discussion will be moderated by Archon George E. Demacopoulos, Co-Director of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center and a specialist in the history of Christianity.



“The importance of this issue, and therefore of this virtual town meeting, cannot be overstated. I strongly urge everyone to dial in, listen to the panel, and ask questions,” the Order’s National Commander, Anthony J. Limberakis, said in a press release.



The Town Hall will be conducted via telephone conference call on January 26, at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. EST. If you wish to participate, call toll-free international: 1-888-902-6588, or international number 1-412-317-5444. Then enter the passcode: 7993514. For more details, go to Archons.org/townhall.