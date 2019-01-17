WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Mahler Cycle | Athens | January 18

Stefanos Tsialis conducts the Athens State Orchestra accompanied by soprano Alexandra Steiner at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, January 18, in a performance of Gustav Mahler's Resurrection Symphony, starting at 8.30 p.m. Tickets range from 10 to 25 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

