The Morlocks | Athens | January 18

Music

Legendary garage-rock act The Morlocks – founded in San Diego, California in 1984 – will be playing the Kyttaro venue in Athens on Friday, January 18. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876 and Reload, Seven Spots and Evripidis stores) and 18 euros at the door on the night.

Kyttaro, 48 Ipeirou & Acharnon, Victoria Square, tel 210.822.4134

