Juilliard String Quartet | Thessaloniki | January 20

The renowned Juilliard String Quartet, an ensemble founded in 1946 at the legendary New York school of performing arts, will make a single appearance at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Sunday, January 20. The quartet comprises Areta Zhulla and Ronald Copes on violin, Roger Tapping on viola and Astrid Schween on the cello. Tickets cost 12 to 25 euros and the show starts at 9 p.m.



Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr