La Traviata | Athens | January 18

The Athens Concert Hall is screening Giuseppe Verdi's “La Traviata” live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York at 7.55 p.m. on Friday. The richly textured new production by Michael Mayer is conducted by Yannick Nezet-Seguin and stars soprano Diana Damrau as the tragic heroine, Violetta, and tenor Juan Diego Florez returns as Alfredo, Violetta’s hapless lover. Baritone Quinn Kelsey is Alfredo’s father, Germont, who destroys their love. Tickets for the Athens screening cost 20 and 25 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr