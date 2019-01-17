NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Contraband smokes seized in Thessaloniki port

TAGS: Crime

Customs officials in Thessaloniki on Thursday announced the seizure of 10.5 million packets of contraband cigarettes that had been declared as car tires on a shipment to the northern port from the Chinese port of Shekou. 

The customs authorities’ sniffer dogs detected the cigarettes, which would have cost the state more than 2 million euros in lost taxes and customs tariffs, according to estimates.

