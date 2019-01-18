Municipal bid to curb worker deaths

An Interior Ministry bill foresees stricter penalties for municipal authorities and employees who do not abide by health and safety regulations in a bid to curb an increase in worker accidents.

The bill, which is to go to Parliament in February, is to include the recommendations of a committee tasked with probing the causes of worker accidents.



Authorities plan to check working conditions at local authority premises and create an electronic database to determine the rate of employees’ compliance with health and safety regulations.



The initiative comes in the wake of deaths of municipal workers at the end of last year, chiefly sanitation staff killed in road accidents while on the job.