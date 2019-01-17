Centrist Potami unclear on whether it will back Prespes accord

Centist party To Potami said on Thursday it fully supports a solution to the name dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) and that its stance on national issues is not affected by political expediencies, but fell short of explicitly backing the Prespes accord.



“Our movement remains firm in the decision of its conference that the problem with FYROM must be resolved and Greece must play a leading role in opening the European path to the neighboring country,” the party said in a statement after a meeting of its political council which was also attended by Potami's MEPs and other party bodies.



“When it comes to national issues, Potami doesn't form its position based on party interest, neither does it change its views depending on the ups and downs of any given time. We have stable principles, we don't have ideological obsessions and we don't act impulsively,” it added.



However, the statement did not clarify whether its lawmakers will approve the name deal signed to resolve the decades-old name dispute when the government tables in it Parliament in the coming days.



The government needs the support of at least some of Potami's lawmakers to ratify the agreement in Parliament.