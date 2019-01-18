Motorists who have skipped the biennial inspection of their vehicles will need to visit a Vehicle Inspection Center (KTEO) soon or face a hefty fine, as the Independent Authority for Public Revenue is launching a cross-checking process in cooperation with the Transport Ministry to identify the vehicle owners who have neglected this obligation.

After cross-checking and identifying uninsured vehicles and the imposition of fines on their owners, the tax authorities are now moving on to the comparison of Taxisnet’s data on vehicle owners with the KTEO data recorded by the Transport Ministry.



Once the cross-checking procedure is completed, the IAPR will mail written warnings to owners, offering them the opportunity to comply before having to pay a fine.

According to market insiders, the owners of some 2 million cars and trucks as well as 500,000 motorcycles have failed to take their vehicle to a KTEO in recent years. If those owners are identified and pay the fines due, an additional 400 million euros could go into the state coffers – i.e. 100 million from the inspection fees and 300 million from the fines imposed.