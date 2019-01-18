NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Inmate found dead in Korydallos Prison cell

A guard at the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison on Friday found a 55-year-old inmate dead in his cell during morning roll call.

There were no signs of violence, according to initial reports and the 55-year-old was known to have a drug habit.

This is the second death reported from the country's biggest correctional facility following that of a 33-year-old Albanian convict who was stabbed to death by two fellow inmates.

A coroner is expected to determine what the 55-year-old, a Greek national, died of.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 