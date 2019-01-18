Jazz Express | Athens | Every Saturday

Every Saturday night through April 20, the Railway Carriage Theater (Treno sto Rouf), a music venue housed in an old wooden railway car, is hosting a tribute to Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong, with local act Jazz Express performing numbers popularized by the two jazz greats. Shows start at 9.30 p.m. and tickets start at 14 euros from www.viva.gr and tel 11876.



Treno sto Rouf, Constantinoupoleos & Amfipoleos, Rouf, tel 210.529.8922, www.totrenostorouf.gr