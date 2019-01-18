Bunker | Athens | To January 28

The City of Athens has invited 17 artists to explore the notions of space, confinement, conflict, control and power, among others, in “Bunker,” an exhibition taking place in an actual bunker that was built in the late 1930s. The bunker's opening to the public is part of an ongoing municipal initiative to revive unused spaces across the capital's downtown area and, by making them available for cultural initiatives, to help breathe new life into neglected parts of the city. The exhibition at 33 Praxitelous Street is organized in cooperation with Cheap Art and is free of charge. The venue is open daily from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.cheapart.gr.