Manu Dibango | Athens | February 1

Cameroonian Afro-jazz and funk favorite Manu Dibango will be making a stop in Athens on Friday, February 1, as part of his 60th birthday tour. He has made an impressive nine appearances in the Greek capital, always to a sold-out house, so tickets are expected to sell out fast. The composer and saxophonist will be playing at Gazarte, and tickets cost 18-45 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876 and Reload, Seven Spots and Media Markt stores) and 21-48 euros at the door on the night. Doors open at 9.30 p.m.



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi,

tel 210.346.0347, www.gazarte.gr