Doc Fest | Thessaloniki | March 1-10

The annual Thessaloniki Documentary Film Festival, a major event on the cultural calendar, with entries from all around the world on a range of hot-button issues, takes place at various venues around the northern port city from March 1 to 10. This year's program includes a special section titled “Why Look at Animals,” which is dedicated to the special bond between man and beast. To find out about the rest of the program, along with tickets and venues, visit www.filmfestival.gr.