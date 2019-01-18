Teenager dies in hit-and-run near Kalamata

Photo by website tharrosnews.gr

A 15-year-old school student died on Friday afternoon after being hit by a car on a section of the old national highway near the town of Kalamata, in the southern Peloponnese.



According to a local news website, the driver of the car moving in the direction of Kalamata lost control of the vehicle which flipped over and landed on its roof, hitting the teenage boy who was walking on the sidewalk.



Fire service crews who arrived on the scene did not find the driver of the car who appears to have abandoned it and fled.



The teenager was transferred to the hospital in Kalamata where he died.