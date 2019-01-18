Socialist former PM reiterates support for FYROM name deal

Socialist former prime minister and President of Socialist International George Papandreou reiterated his support for the Prespes accord, according to an interview which will be published in a Greek daily over the weekend.



“My opinion on the specific agreement is known, I stated it very clearly months ago and at the political council of the Movement for Change,” he was quoted as saying by Efimeritha ton Syntakton.



“Our prime concern should be to avoid a division over a foreign policy issue - in this case the Macedonian issue. Difficult issues have been used in the past as a tool to promote party interests, with disastrous effects on the Greek people and the country. If we go to elections with in a climate of division and counter-accusations on who are patriots and who are sell-outs, it will be a disaster,” he added.



Following the signing of the deal between Athens and Skopje in June 2018, Socialist International had welcomed the news, saying it will create a “great opportunity for a safe and peaceful future for all.”



“We encourage all progressive forces to stand in solidarity with this effort for development and stability in the region of the Balkans. We call on progressive citizens in both countries to actively oppose dividing talk and polarization,” the organization had said.