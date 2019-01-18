NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

More rape charges against Albanian national

TAGS: Crime

A 20-year-old Albanian national jailed on charges of raping and murdering 21-year-old student Eleni Topaloudi on the southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes in December has been linked to another rape.

According to a police investigation on the island, the 20-year-old, along with a 23-year-old Roma man, raped a 19-year-old woman just a few days after Topaloudi was murdered.

Local news reports said the woman is disabled. The Roma man, who was arrested, confessed to the crime and implicated the 20-year-old.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 