ATHEX: Banks’ losing streak brought to an end as turnover leaps

The closing auctions saved the day for the Greek stock market’s benchmark once again on Friday, leading to the highest daily turnover in 30 sessions. The banks index also ended its six-day losing streak, during which it had shrunk by almost 20 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 617.37 points, adding just 0.07 percent to Thursday’s 616.96 points. On a weekly basis it decreased 2.88 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.55 percent to 1,651.64 points and the banks index improved 1.13 percent. Alpha Bank climbed 4.40 percent, Terna Energy grew 3.05 percent and Jumbo earned 2.47 percent, while Fourlis slumped 4.75 percent and Viohalco lost 4.23 percent.

In total 41 stocks posted gains, 46 endured losses and 34 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 63.4 million euros, partly thanks to the January triple-witching, up from Thursday’s 41.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.28 percent to close at 64.18 points.