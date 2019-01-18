The number of unemployed people registered with the Manpower Organization (OAED) increased by 4.3 percent or 46,154 workers within a year, as in 2018 the figure came to 1,116,816 people, OAED data showed, despite the decline in the jobless rate.

Labor market experts note that the jobless figures soared at the end of the tourism season, after which a significant number of employment programs by the Manpower Organization were postponed and transferred to this year, which is a general election year.