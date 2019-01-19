Interwar-period bunker opens to public for exhibition

An interwar-period bunker has opened to the public to display the work of 17 artists until January 28. Titled the "Bunker," the exhibition explores the notions of space, confinement, conflict, control and power. The opening of the bunker, which was built in the late 1930s, is part of an ongoing initiative by the City of Athens to revive unused spaces across the capital’s downtown area and, by making them available for cultural initiatives, to help breathe new life into neglected parts of the city. The exhibition is taking place at 33 Praxitelous Street and admission is free. The venue is open daily from 6 to 10 p.m.