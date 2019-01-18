The GEK Terna construction group has landed another significant contract, as it has undertaken the construction of the new Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, Serbia, in a consortium with Vinci.

This is a contract worth 262 million euros, and the consortium of Vinci (with a 51 percent stake) and GEK Terna (with 49 percent) will have five years to implement the project.



Besides Belgrade, the Greek group continues to eye the refurbishment and operation of other airports in the Balkans, as it is also participating in the tender for Sofia Airport in cooperation with Indian group GMR.

The addition of the Belgrade airport to GEK Terna’s portfolio, expected to amount to 128.4 million euros for the Greek group, takes the outstanding projects GEK Terna has undertaken to some 2.2 billion euros, including other project contracts that have been or are set to be signed.

The firm’s portfolio will include the construction project concerning the E65 motorway section between Lamia and Xyniada, in central Greece, while the contract for the construction and operation of Iraklio’s new airport at Kastelli is about to be submitted to Parliament this month.