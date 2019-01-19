Anarchist group claims last month’s Kolonaki blast

An anarchist group calling itself the Iconoclastic Sect has claimed responsibility in a post on a Spanish website for the explosion last month outside the church of Aghios Dionysios in the upmarket Kolonaki district of central Athens.

The post was uploaded last Wednesday saying the attack was aimed not only against the church but society as a whole.

The homemade explosive device – a metal box consisting of two containers with flammable liquid, wires and a clock –, was placed on the steps of the church on the busy Skoufa Street on December 27 at the height of the holiday season.

A policeman and the church caretaker were injured in the explosion.

