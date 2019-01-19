Anarchist group claims last month’s Kolonaki bomb

An anarchist group calling itself the Iconoclastic Sect has claimed responsibility in a post on a Spanish website for the explosion last month outside the church of Aghios Dionysios in the upmarket Kolonaki district of central Athens.

The post was dated last Wednesday and said that the attack was aimed not only against the Church of Greece but society as a whole.

The homemade explosive device – a box consisting of two containers with flammable liquid, wires and a clock – was placed on the steps of the church on busy Skoufa Street on December 27, at the height of the holiday season.

A police officer and the church’s caretaker were injured in the blast.