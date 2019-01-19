Man arrested in northern Greece over ancient coins

A 30-year-old man was arrested in the northern Greek town of Pieria on Saturday and charged with attempting to illegally sell ancient coins over the internet.

During a raid on his home, police seized 19 coins and two bronze objects.

According to archaeologists at the Ephorate of Antiquities of Pieria, 16 of the coins are dated between the 4th century BC and Roman times.

Two unlicensed shotguns were also confiscated.

The suspect was to appear before a local prosecutor.