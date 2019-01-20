Kammenos: name deal unconstitutional

“The Prespes Deal is unconstitutional, former Defense Minister and Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos claimed in an interview to SKAI TV.

Kammenos, who bolted the government alliance earlier this month over his objections to the deal, added that the agreement coming to Parliament for ratification next week has nothing to do with what was signed, because it has four amendments.

“(FYROM Prime Minister Zoran) Zaev has already violated the agreement, which is anyway inoperative because it lacks the signature of (FYROM's) president...when the president of the other country disagrees, you cannot sign a treaty,” Kammenos said.

FYROM president Gjorge Ivanov, elected before the Zaev government took office, is a member of the nationalist opposition that voted against the deal.

“If (Grrek president) Prokopis Pavlopoulos signs the Prespes deal when the (FYROM) president has not, he will be taking part in this constitutional deviation,” said Kammenos.

Kammenos also said that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has his share of the blame that most of Independent Greeks government members decided to bolt the party and keep their portfolios.

“It is a casus belli if the Prime Minister does not replace (them) immediately,” Kammenos said. “This is a hostile act...Our parliamentary group will block all legislation,” he said, calling on Tsipras to “respect” their nearly four-year “honest” collaboration in government.

Kammenos also renewed his attack on former Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, who signed the Prespes deal. As is his wont, Kammenos hinted at shady deals by his opponent.

“There are allegations that foreign ministry funds were provided to (FYROM) media. These must be investigated,” he said.