Tsitsipas upsets Federer, makes Aussie Open Final 8 [Video]

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has beaten Roger Federer 3-1 (6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 14th-seeded, 20-year-old Greek wore out the 37-year-old, 3rd seeded Federer to prevent him from winning a third straight Australian open.

“There is nothing I can compare it to, I am the happiest man on earth right now. I can’t describe it," Tsitsipas said after the game

“Roger is a legend of our sport, so much respect for him. He showed such good tennis over the years, I’ve been analysing him since the age of since. It was a dream just being on Rod Laver playing against him and to win it at the end, I cannot describe it,” he added.