New Democracy blasts government over clashes, demands ministers resign

Conservative opposition New Democracy squarely put the blame on the government for the clashes that led to the dispersal of Sunday's protest against the Prespes deal and asked for the resignation of the ministers in charge of the security forces.

“Mr. Tsipras' patchwork government showed today its darkest, most authoritarian side. Panicking by the wrath of Greek people and with no serious cause, they sprayed large quantities of chemicals to disperse the hundreds of thousands of citizens that gathered from all over Greece to demonstrate peacefully against the harmful Prespes Agreement. Madames Gerovassili and Papakosta should be ashamed of themselves and should resign today,” New Democracy's statement says.